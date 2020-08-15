MS Dhoni's batting made the world notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance, attests Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, under whom MS Dhoni made his international debut, has paid rich tributes to the retired wicket-keeper by saying his batting made the world notice his flair and natural brilliance. BCCI secretary Jay Shah added that Dhoni's captaincy was both inspiring and commendable.

Although his international career was touted to be over after his long sabbatical since India's semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup, it was growingly expected Dhoni would never announce the decision and would rather walk into the sunset as quietly as he led his life. When the decision was eventually announced though, the world went into a meltdown with almost every single active Indian fan on social media paying tributes to the legend of MS Dhoni. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who had a big role to play in Dhoni's formative years, stated that Dhoni's batting made the world notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance.

“It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game. His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life,” Ganguly said in a BCCI press release.

One of the most admired and respected cricketers, Dhoni is also among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa. With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain - and the record remains intact to date - to have won all three ICC Trophies. Jay Shah, BCCI secretary, acknowledged his brilliance, calling his captaincy as inspiring and commendable.

“MS Dhoni is one of the greats of the modern era. I understand it’s a personal decision and we respect that. ‘Mahi’ as we all fondly refer to him, has had an exceptional career in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. He is leaving the game richer from the time he joined. I wish him all the very best for IPL and his future endeavours.”