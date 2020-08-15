MS Dhoni’s achievements will always remain in everyone’s heart, posts Virat Kohli

Today at 9:53 PM
Following MS Dhoni’s retirement from all formats, Virat Kohli took to Twitter stating that the former’s achievements will always remain in everyone’s heart. The Indian skipper has also added that he is quite emotional for the amount of love and warmth he received from the legendary player.
Having made his debut under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli has overseen a massive generational change in Indian cricket. While the Jharkhand cricketer continued to lead the team in the limited-overs format, Kohli took over the reins in January 2017. Ever since the Delhi cricketer has learnt the art of captaincy under the guidance of Dhoni behind the stumps, including taking India to a World Cup semi-final in 2019.
Following the close loss against New Zealand in the semi-final, MS Dhoni has not made an appearance for the national team, before announcing his retirement earlier in the day. Following Dhoni’s decision, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to admit that MS Dhoni’s achievements will always remain in everyone’s heart. The Indian skipper also added that he tips his hat to Dhoni before admitting that it was quite an emotional moment for the 31-year-old.
Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you 👏🇮🇳 @msdhoni— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020
