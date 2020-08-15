MS Dhoni’s achievements will always remain in everyone’s heart, posts Virat Kohli

Following the close loss against New Zealand in the semi-final, MS Dhoni has not made an appearance for the national team, before announcing his retirement earlier in the day. Following Dhoni’s decision, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to admit that MS Dhoni’s achievements will always remain in everyone’s heart. The Indian skipper also added that he tips his hat to Dhoni before admitting that it was quite an emotional moment for the 31-year-old.