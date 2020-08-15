MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

On Saturday, Dhoni put months and months of speculation to bed by announcing his retirement from international cricket. Having made his international debut for India in 2004, Dhoni represented the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is, scoring more than 17,000 runs in the process.

In his tenure as captain, Dhoni had led India to the T20 World Cup title in 2007 and four years later, he led the team to their second-ever 50-over World Cup title. In 2013, after leading the team to the Champions Trophy title in England, Dhoni became the first cricketer in the history of the sport to win all three of the aforementioned competitions as skipper.

With 27 victories, Dhoni is also the second-most successful Test captain in India’s history, having just seen his feat surpassed by Virat Kohli. While Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2014, he continued to play limited-overs cricket till 2019, with his last ever appearance in an Indian shirt coming in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, a match where he agonizingly fell short of taking the team home after being run out by Martin Guptill.