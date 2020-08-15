IPL 2020 | Tata enters the fray for IPL Sponsorship as Jio, Patanjali stay away

Today at 9:32 AM
Defying popular perception, Reliance Jio, which technically has the ownership of Mumbai Indians, have stayed away from IPL Sponsorship as the window for 'Expression of Interest' comes to an end. Meanwhile, Tata have entered the fray and will face competition from Byju’s and Dream11.
Reliance Jio, Amazon, Byju’s, and Dream11 were touted as the biggest force to be reckoned with in terms of IPL Sponsorship after Chinese Mobile giant VIVO pulled out of the deal for 2020. While the status on Amazon is not known yet, the former has shown no interest whatsoever with the last two being in the fray.
Times of India reported that the Tatas have already been an official IPL partner for a long time now and now they are being seen as front-runners for the biggest role. The Indian cricket board are also planning to bring in two more official partners, expanding the pool from three to five, to make up almost 75% of what VIVO was paying them in the last deal.
"Tata suits the bill to sponsor IPL as like the game which has a varied audience, the group too has varied businesses. Tata itself is a big enough brand to match IPL," said brand strategist Harish Bijoor, reported TOI.
Byju's, who had acquired the Kolkata Knight Riders, seems to have pulled out of the deal as the franchises announced MPL as the primary sponsor for the 2020 edition. The two direct rivals Unacademy and Byju's have already initiated talks with BCCI to come on board as official partners along with fintech company Cred but the award will be subjected to who wins the title sponsorship.
