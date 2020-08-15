IPL 2020 | No 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat for CSK this season, proclaims Michael Hussey

Today at 6:50 PM
Ahead of the 2020 season of the IPL, Michael Hussey has stated that No.4 is the ideal spot for MS Dhoni to bat for the Chennai Super Kings this season, instead of No.5 and 6. On top of that, Hussey also added that CSK has a well-balanced team, which can easily cover all the skill sets well.
MS Dhoni has been a pillar of strength and guidance to the IPL franchise, CSK since their inception in 2008. However, while playing for the franchise, Dhoni usually holds the position of No.5 or 6, down the order with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu usually batting higher than the former Indian skipper. Ahead of the 2020 season in the Middle East, CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey has stated that No.4 would be the ideal place for the CSK skipper to bat, ahead of Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.
However, he was still coy on their tactics, admitting that he isn’t sure of the make-up of the team, with the franchise focused on the preparation phase for the tournament. Dhoni too has not played any professional cricket since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.
“No. 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment,” Hussey told the New Indian Express in an interview.
On top of that, the former Australian batsman stated that the franchise is very lucky to have a host of experienced players in the ranks. However, Hussey admitted that before the tournament, it is crucial for the team to prepare and be ready for the task. While admitting that the franchise’s strength lies in the batting department, he feels that they have a well-balanced team that covers all basis.
“Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task. Of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well-balanced team that covers all the skill sets well. [It’s] not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions,” he concluded.
