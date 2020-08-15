IPL 2020 | I’ll be able to strike the balance between ups and downs with my experience, asserts Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble has stated that given the amount of experience he has as a coach, he will be able to strike a perfect balance for players during the 2020 IPL. The KXIP head coach has also added that the saliva ban won’t be a big concern in the T20 if it didn’t have a big impact in the Test format.

After a few years of a stint as a commentator and mentor, not to mention the wealth of experience Kumble has as a coach, he has a definitive vantage point to look at things differently than any other coach would. One of the fundamental aspects that came out during his stint at Mumbai Indians and Indian cricket team was his regimental work ethic alongside giving a free hand to players off the field to express themselves. As the IPL beckons, the former Indian skipper looks to take inspiration from that and formulate his plan for the players.

“For a player, it will be a challenge to get into the groove quickly and maintain that because it's going to be a long tournament. IPL has its ups and downs and every team goes through that. So, you have to keep calm and not worry about what happens to the result because if it's a good result, we tend to react to it and if it's a bad one, sometimes we overreact. Keeping a balance will be the key,” Kumble said on the sidelines of the mini-KXIP camp in Bangalore, reported Times of India.

“With the experience that I've had over the years, I think I'll be able to manage that balance. Having said that, it's important that the players also feel comfortable going through that process, because everybody who's played in the IPL knows that it's not going to be smooth sailing. They just need to focus on a particular game rather than the next month.”

Given the fact that including the Quarantine period, the players will be inside the bubble for as long as 80 days, it might affect their mental strength - one that matters a great deal in terms of modern-day problems. Kumble acknowledged the same and added that the team is planning to have some activities to keep the players engaged.

“We are trying to build certain activities which will keep them busy. There'll be some fun and team bonding exercises as well. There is a six-day quarantine as we land, which means for that period we sit in a room, not see each other. We are planning some activities so we will find a way of engaging them and keeping them in a happy space. We'd like to see this as a family for the three months that we are together. We are leaving behind our families, so we must make sure the players feel like they're a part of this family.”

According to the ICC regulations, players are strictly banned to use saliva on the ball rather they have to make do with body precipations to induce swing bowling. Kumble, who was the helm of making the rule in his capacity as ICC Cricket Committee head, stated that if Test cricket can adhere to that without any practical issues, why can’t the T20 cricket be following the same.

“It hasn't had an impact in Test matches so I don't see why it should affect T20s. That said, even when I used to bowl, during run-up, my hand would go to my face automatically. That's something that some of the players will have to undo. That's the first thing that I, as a coach, will have to keep saying: “Listen guys you have to probably change the way you go about in practice so we have enough time to understand the SOP on the ground.” The challenge will be to keep repeating so they undo what they've been doing for a long time. It's not easy.”