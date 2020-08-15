ENG vs PAK | Continuous downpour washes out proceedings on Day 3 in Southampton
Today at 10:03 PM
Day three’s proceedings at the Ageas Bowl was washed out, owing to continuous downpours in Southampton, as only 86 overs have been bowled thus far in the Test match. However, the weather does not seem to get any better on day four and five, with rain set to have a final say on the match.
After having lost in the first Test at the Old Trafford, Pakistan went into the second Test knowing that they have a real opportunity of nicking a victory away from the hosts, with Ben Stokes missing out. However, on the first and second day of the Test match, rains and bad weather conditions alongside the bad lights forced only a total of 86 overs in the entire encounter.
On day three, however, there was no play as rains played a spoilsport for the third day running. According to AccuWeather, it is set to pour down on day four and five of the second Test, putting a result out of bounds. Incidentally, the sequence of events that were in play at the Ageas Bowl - Light drizzle followed by steady drizzle leading to wet outfield. In result, bad lights followed as the umpires called proceedings on day three off.
