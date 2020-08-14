Twitter reacts to Joe Root’s long-appeal convincing the umpire after grassed-catch

In the 74th over of the innings, Sam Curran bowled an absolute corker of a delivery to catch Shaheen Afridi’s edge to find Joe Root grasping one low down on the ground but that was what the English skipper thought. As it turned out, Root had grassed the chance with the umpire signalling it out.

After Yasir Shah walked off dejected, a lot was expected from the visiting wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and his partner at the other end, Shaheen Shah Afridi. The southpaw had just one thing to do in his stay in the middle - defend and give Rizwan the opportunity to showcase his batting prowess. Once Joe Root brought in his best bet, Sam Curran to bowl against the southpaw Afridi, the Pakistani batsmen decided to throw his bat.

The left-arm seamer bowled one which sharply moved away from the left-handed batsman, who had no other choice but to edge the ball. An anxious and eager Joe Root, fielding at the first slip was ready for an edge from the Pakistani bowler and quickly grasped the opportunity, or so he thought and started celebrating with the team. The umpire, Richard Kettleborough too was confident with his soft-signal as he ruled the catch out before it went up to the third-umpire.

However, after the third umpire looked at the replay multiple times, it was clear as daylight that the English skipper grasped the opportunity, with the ball hitting the turf before he laid a hand on the ball. As it turned out, Root was late to the ball and could not hide the disappointment as the moment was put up multiple times on the big screen.

