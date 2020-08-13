 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to England reducing Pakistan to 126-5 as rain prevails

    Weather spoil sport at The rose Bowl, Southampton

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:14 AM

    Batting first in overcast conditions, Pakistan were reduced to 6/1 early on before Abid Ali and Azhar Ali rescued them to 78/2. However, post that England captured the day restricting the visitors to 126/5, with Babar Azam strong on 25 before rain ruled out the proceedings at the Rose Bowl.

    Was only Joe Root had conecentration on that?

    Missed out a lot of cricket today due to rain at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Hope we don't find the same dificulty tomorrow here in the Day 2 as we expect some good play & Here is how twitter reacted on the 'weather spoil sport' in England.

