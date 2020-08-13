Twitter reacts to England reducing Pakistan to 126-5 as rain prevails

Today at 12:14 AM
Batting first in overcast conditions, Pakistan were reduced to 6/1 early on before Abid Ali and Azhar Ali rescued them to 78/2. However, post that England captured the day restricting the visitors to 126/5, with Babar Azam strong on 25 before rain ruled out the proceedings at the Rose Bowl.
Was only Joe Root had conecentration on that?
August 13, 2020
Missed out a lot of cricket today due to rain at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Hope we don't find the same dificulty tomorrow here in the Day 2 as we expect some good play & Here is how twitter reacted on the 'weather spoil sport' in England.
Typical Manchester weather 🙄 #ENGvPAK— The Red Devil (@Diavolo_Rosso1) August 13, 2020
Less than 30 minutes of #rain today put paid to 45 overs. More of the same for tomorrow and the rest of the match. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/B44fNvcvpZ— James Richards FRMetS (@MeteoricWeather) August 13, 2020
Just hate england weather #ENGvPAK— Zeeshan hussain (@Zeeshan27733819) August 13, 2020
Why is even Cricket a thing in England... #Weather #ENGvPAK— Salman Ahmad (@SalmanAhmad1996) August 13, 2020
Rain has stopped at SouthHampton but has done the damage to field 😑— SAQIB GONDAL (@SAQIBGONDALPTI) August 13, 2020
Next inspection due at 3.15 pm ( 7:15 pm P. S.T)
Evening weather predictions are quite brighter.. hopefully play resume soon 🤞🏼🔆#ENGvPAK#ENGvsPAK#PakvsEng pic.twitter.com/SLT1Pu6NB8
Weather not looking good #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/i4w3ButzOO— SAQIB GONDAL (@SAQIBGONDALPTI) August 13, 2020
me @ english weather #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/5Az9OMdGcE— F (@falahtah) August 13, 2020
Weather 😕💔#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/3wPjpZ3J7F— Akbar ❤🇵🇰 (@aliiakbarlakho) August 13, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Abid Ali
- Azhar Ali
- Chris Woakes
- James Anderson
- Fawad Alam
- Pakistan Tour Of England
- England Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.