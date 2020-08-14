Twitter reacts to clueless Shaheen Afridi finding himself strolling as Sibley hits bullseye

Today at 8:18 PM
Pakistan and run-outs are still a better love story than even Titanic, as left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi found the bizarre of ways to get himself run-out in the ongoing Test against England. The pacer took off instantly without a call from the striker, ending up stranded as Sibley hit the bullseye.
At 171/7, with Yasir Shah walking back to the hut, Pakistan were under immense pressure to put up a total that would give them a competitive edge over the hosts. However, it wasn’t the most embarrassing thing on the day as Shaheen Afridi’s act of ‘genius’ found himself on the trolling boards on Twitter. In the 75th over of the innings, Mohammad Rizwan was thudded on the pad by a beautiful in-swinging delivery from Chris Woakes, catching him on the back leg.
Immediately, it prompted the English fielders to go up and loudly as they felt that it was a clear dismissal. At the other end of the pitch, however, there was the restlessness of Shaheen Afridi which won the cake in the battle of chaotic moments. The left-hander, who was at the non-striker’s end took over immediately as if Pakistan needed two runs to win off one ball to claim the Test match. To his shock, at the striker’s end, Rizwan had already turned his back towards the non-striker looking at the keeper.
However, that did not stop the southpaw Afridi from taking-off as he immediately found himself on the other half of the pitch, strolling as the umpire was giving his decision. Fielding in the slips for England, Dominic Sibley was quick on the ball as he unleashed a perfect throw that hit the bullseye at the non-striker’s end to catch Afridi miles off the crease. Following the dismissal, the pacer walked a long walk back to the dressing room, covering his face pretty much in shame, as he turned a dot delivery into a wicket for the hosts.
Hoooo Bhaiiii maro muje..maro!! Nai eh mazaak ho raha hai...
Another piece of brilliance in the field from @DomSibley! 🎯— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/yjhVDqBbVN#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/FuEAifdP5p
Hahaha! Possiible with Legends like this.
This is suicidal, terrible from Shaheen!— BlueCap 🇮🇳 (@IndianzCricket) August 14, 2020
There’s no run!
What an awesome direct hit by Sibley!
Bang on!
👏👏👏👏👏👏#ENGvPAK #PAKvENG #ENGvsPAK #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/f61YNs9eXL
BIG SMILE on the faces of English players!!
Jos laughing is the best— martin williams (@parmanova) August 14, 2020
Kuch bhi yaaarrr....
How do these pakisthani players found a way to get run out in Test matches too... Only greats can do Shocking things 👍👍#EngvPak— Mahesh (@KLMahesh17) August 14, 2020
Sharp Shooter: Dom Sibley 🎯
Brilliant from sibley— Max Holman🏴 (@MHolman55) August 14, 2020
LOL! Gone so soon! Damn.. Needed him a lot here! :D
Love watching Shaheen Afridi bat pic.twitter.com/QbKRMgB2mJ— John Eaton (@johntraceyjack) August 14, 2020
Ball phek..Thamasha dhek.. 😁😁
@DomSibley 's outstanding fielding - Shaheen Afridi Run Out— Mid Wicket (@Oye_Vijaay) August 14, 2020
and Joe Root's Big Smile 😁#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/GtOCuc4wTP
Hmmm... Quite embarrassing!
cant believe shaheen afridi just went out like that, that’s so embarrassing 😭😭— maria (@mariazahra_) August 14, 2020
Such a stupid thing to do man.. Gotta be carefull on these mistakes.
Comedy from Shaheen Afridi— Aqeel (@AqeelViews) August 14, 2020
No need for that #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/hxqPdaJuT8
Fantastic bit of fielding from Dom Sibley!! 👏👏 Shaheen Afridi run out. Pakistan on 176-8. #ENGvPAK #ENGvsPAK— Eisha Acton (@eisha_acton_) August 14, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Shaheen Afridi
- Dom Sibley
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Mohammed Rizwan
- Chris Woakes
- Pakistan Tour Of England
- England Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.