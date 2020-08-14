 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to clueless Shaheen Afridi finding himself strolling as Sibley hits bullseye

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:18 PM

    Pakistan and run-outs are still a better love story than even Titanic, as left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi found the bizarre of ways to get himself run-out in the ongoing Test against England. The pacer took off instantly without a call from the striker, ending up stranded as Sibley hit the bullseye.

    At 171/7, with Yasir Shah walking back to the hut, Pakistan were under immense pressure to put up a total that would give them a competitive edge over the hosts. However, it wasn’t the most embarrassing thing on the day as Shaheen Afridi’s act of ‘genius’ found himself on the trolling boards on Twitter. In the 75th over of the innings, Mohammad Rizwan was thudded on the pad by a beautiful in-swinging delivery from Chris Woakes, catching him on the back leg.

    Immediately, it prompted the English fielders to go up and loudly as they felt that it was a clear dismissal. At the other end of the pitch, however, there was the restlessness of Shaheen Afridi which won the cake in the battle of chaotic moments. The left-hander, who was at the non-striker’s end took over immediately as if Pakistan needed two runs to win off one ball to claim the Test match. To his shock, at the striker’s end, Rizwan had already turned his back towards the non-striker looking at the keeper.

    However, that did not stop the southpaw Afridi from taking-off as he immediately found himself on the other half of the pitch, strolling as the umpire was giving his decision. Fielding in the slips for England, Dominic Sibley was quick on the ball as he unleashed a perfect throw that hit the bullseye at the non-striker’s end to catch Afridi miles off the crease. Following the dismissal, the pacer walked a long walk back to the dressing room, covering his face pretty much in shame, as he turned a dot delivery into a wicket for the hosts.

