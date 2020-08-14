Reports | AB de Villiers threatened to leave the squad if Khaya Zondo was picked in 2015 India series

A South African news outlet, on the back of Ashwell Prince and Thami Tsolekile’s complaint, reported that AB de Villiers threatened to leave the squad if Khaya Zondo was picked in 2015 India series. It has also reported that many black players wrote a letter to the CSA, claiming injustice.

Thami Tsolekile used his guest appearance on state radio to take aim at Graeme Smith directly by saying the former South Africa captain divided the players in a manner that they never had any hope of playing for the Proteas under his leadership. That came on the back of Ashwell Prince’s allegations that players were picked to satiate the transformation target but the perfect dialogue has remained a vogue entity. There have been replies and blame games since then and adding insult to injury, a report claimed that AB de Villiers threatened to leave the squad if Khaya Zondo was picked in 2015 India series.

When JP Duminy sustained an injury ahead of the Mumbai ODI, Dean Elgar had to be flown in as a replacement and played ahead of Khaya Zondo, who was already in the squad. Prince, who was a national selector back then, had alleged last month that “Literally every WC since, or poor series blamed on TRANSFORMATION, or otherwise translated if you like, “because we have to play with these people” 2016 in India, ZONDO selected by selectors, IN THE STARTING 11 ( I know, because I was a selector) Zondo doesn’t play? Why?”

“When we brought this to the attention of the leadership at lunch, we were told, “ah it’s only some people in the crowd, not the majority, let’s get back out there.” 2007 WC semifinal 60/6 absolutely blown away by Aus, who’s to blame, TRANSFORMATION. Absolutely 0 ownership!!!,” Prince had added.

As a mark of protest, once the tour concluded, a group called ‘Black Players in Unity’ was formed which spoke of the controversy involving Zondo. However, no consensus was reached. Now the same has been attributed to de Villiers by the media publication, adding fire to the fact that the former South African captain had blamed the system which forced them to pick Vernon Philander ahead of Kyle Abbott in the 2015 World Cup semi-final.