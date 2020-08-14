Karun Nair never had Covid-19, it was just mild fever, reveals KXIP CEO Satish Menon

After reports emerged that Karun Nair successfully recovered from Covid-19 infection, Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon has dismissed the fact by saying Nair never had the virus, rather it was just a mild fever. Menon has also added that Anil Kumble is personally monitoring players’ fitness.

After Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tested positive for Coronavirus, ESPN Cricinfo reported that Nair had tested positive as well, but had successfully recovered on August 8. It was also added that Nair will be part of a group in Bengaluru which will travel UAE with a charter flight that will pick up a wider set of players and staff from Delhi. However, Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon has rubbished the story by saying Nair only had mild never and was not tested positive as the media reports claimed.

“This is absurd, there is no truth in these reports. He had some mild fever, that’s all. Nothing to do with coronavirus. He’s perfectly alright and has started training. All our boys have started their training in their respective cities,” Menon told TOI.

“The team management is very particular about all the social distancing guidelines and SOPs given by the BCCI. We are making sure there is no compromise on any of that. In fact, the management will educate each player individually about the risks involved and the importance of keeping a safe distance from the deadly virus,” he said.

With Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble being from Bangalore itself, it has become a sort of easier logistical set-up for the franchise given the side has as many as five Karnataka players in the squad. Menon revealed that Kumble has been monitoring the players’ training and fitness, even for the players based out of other cities.

“Kumble has been very busy monitoring the players’ training and fitness once the dates of the IPL had been announced. Not only the Karnataka players, the head coach is also virtually keeping an eye on youngsters like Ishan Porel, who is training in Kolkata,” Menon said.

Menon also added that the squad is planning to take eight practice bowlers with them as the bio-secure environment in the IPL won’t allow them to use local cricketers.

“As of now, we have seven names confirmed, and there is one more name coming up in a couple of days. They will join the rest of the squad in Delhi and Bengaluru, before we fly out to the UAE on August 20,” Menon revealed.