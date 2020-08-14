ICC to release retrospective Women's T20 World Cup 2020 documentary on Netflix

The ICC have produced a documentary about the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup on Netflix, which will majorly trace the journey of three big teams and Thailand. The crowd at the MCG final broke the record for the most number of people attending a women's sporting event in Australia.

After the path-breaking tournament that was the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India raced their way to the final, getting better of almost all the teams and a bye in the semi-final, only to be beaten by an Alyssa Healy-powered Australia in the MCG final.

It was a record in its own right with 86,174 spectators in attendance, a record for a women's sporting event in Australia, on International Women’s Day. To mark the occasion, ICC will release a retrospective feature documentary "Beyond the Boundary" in collaboration with streaming platform Netflix.

This is the first piece of the ICC original content which will be carried by a streaming service and the documentary will focus on three established sides - Australia, India, and England - making their way to the knockouts of the ten-team event. The story will also trace the journey of debutants Thailand, whose qualification for the world tournament was a first for the nation across men's and women's cricket.

This is the part of the "100% Cricket" project launched by the ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup final and as per the ICC release, the film is a celebration of "the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new heroes in the women's game as more cricket fans than ever before switched on."

The documentary will be premiered worldwide on Netflix on August 14, and will be available on the OTT platform with subtitles in English, Thai, French, Japanese, Malay, Indonesian, Korean, Dutch, and Hindi.