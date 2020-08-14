CPL players will have an edge over other players in IPL, proclaims Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has proclaimed that CPL stars, who will travel to the Middle East for IPL, would have an edge over the other players due to match fitness, having played cricket for over a month. Nehra also heaped praises on CSK’s 40-year-old leggie, Imran Tahir, calling him a ‘dedicated’ player.

The 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League is set to end on September 10, having started on August 18, nine days before the Indian Premier League in the Middle East. While CPL would continue to be hosted at home in Windies, IPL is set to be hosted over a two-month period in the UAE.

While a set of players who have played in the CPL would miss the first week of IPL action, RCB’s former bowling coach Ashish Nehra proclaims that they will have an edge over the other stars in the tournament.

"I would like to say, whichever player plays CPL, there is no guarantee that their performance will be replicated in the IPL, but they will definitely have an edge over the other players," Nehra said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"If you reach UAE after playing for a month, it will definitely make a difference, be it Kieron Pollard or Imran Tahir or Rashid Khan,” he added.

The former Indian pacer was also of high praises for the Proteas leggie Imran Tahir. At the age of 40, the leggie is still one of the integral parts of the CSK set-up under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The franchise would miss the services of New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner, Windies’ Dwayne Bravo and Tahir, who all will be part of the mega-event in the Caribbean island.

"Even today when Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he celebrates like an 18-20-year-old player. He is a dedicated player. When we talk about a certain age, when you get to play more matches and get more practice at that age, it is always better. It will be a really good thing for Imran Tahir to play the IPL after playing in the CPL."