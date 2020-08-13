Twitter reacts to Rory Burns’ ‘drop of the year’ contender giving Abid Ali a life
Today at 5:26 PM
A cat has nine lives and in the ongoing Test between Pakistan and England, Abid Ali was on course of living a life as a cat. While the opener initially struggled to cope with the swing, he was helped by England opener Rory Burns' ‘drop of the year’ contender, fielding at second slip.
Abid Ali’s form in this series has been pretty pitiful, with the right-hander’s feet movement being nowhere good enough for him to conquer English conditions. Despite that, the Pakistan opener continued his voyage in the morning of Day 1 of the Southampton Test, surviving close ones against Stuart Broad and James Anderson early in the innings. In the third over, he was let off by a confusion between the two English openers in the slip cordon, against Broad.
If you think that was all, well nope, Abid continued his scratchy innings, drawing a lot of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the English slip cordon. In Woakes’ second over, the right-armer once again induced an edge off the right-hander to only find Rory Burns at the slip. Not only was the Englishman confident that he dismissed the visiting skipper this time around but was also certain that Burns wouldn't be involved in a drop for the second time.
Yet to his utter horror, the English opener shelled one of the easiest catches seen all year to give the Pakistani opener his fourth life of the innings. Life of a cat or Abid Ali, you decide!
Looks so funny!
August 13, 2020
Chance again!!
Sibly And Burns drop catch is now building a challenge to England #ENGVSPAK— Anburaj (@Anburaj65619494) August 13, 2020
Lol!!
England's master plan to catch drop and stop babar from coming 😟— 󠄪 󠄪 (@SlowYorker) August 13, 2020
Hmm!! ECB will look after it.
Burns needs to go. Haven't seen him improve. Watched him for a few matches now, can't bat, can't catch and doesn't bowl. Please drop him, like he drops everything— Alan Hyde (@AlanHyd12620664) August 13, 2020
Drop and continue!
Now they drop two and catch none.— Praveen Kumar (@iamPra98) August 13, 2020
It was such a easy catch!
Bad drop in the slips by Sibley too. Not to mention a few byes allowed by Buttler 😳. Hope we don't pay for that dropped catch 😟 again 😳 #ENGvsPAK— Woody (@Alw1971A) August 13, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.