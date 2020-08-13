 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rory Burns’ ‘drop of the year’ contender giving Abid Ali a life

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Drop Catch at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

    Getty

    Twitter reacts to Rory Burns’ ‘drop of the year’ contender giving Abid Ali a life

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:26 PM

    A cat has nine lives and in the ongoing Test between Pakistan and England, Abid Ali was on course of living a life as a cat. While the opener initially struggled to cope with the swing, he was helped by England opener Rory Burns' ‘drop of the year’ contender, fielding at second slip.

    Abid Ali’s form in this series has been pretty pitiful, with the right-hander’s feet movement being nowhere good enough for him to conquer English conditions. Despite that, the Pakistan opener continued his voyage in the morning of Day 1 of the Southampton Test, surviving close ones against Stuart Broad and James Anderson early in the innings. In the third over, he was let off by a confusion between the two English openers in the slip cordon, against Broad.

    If you think that was all, well nope, Abid continued his scratchy innings, drawing a lot of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the English slip cordon. In Woakes’ second over, the right-armer once again induced an edge off the right-hander to only find Rory Burns at the slip. Not only was the Englishman confident that he dismissed the visiting skipper this time around but was also certain that Burns wouldn't be involved in a drop for the second time.

    Yet to his utter horror, the English opener shelled one of the easiest catches seen all year to give the Pakistani opener his fourth life of the innings. Life of a cat or Abid Ali, you decide!

    Looks so funny!

    Chance again!!

    Lol!! 

    Hmm!! ECB will look after it.

    Drop and continue!

    It was such a easy catch!

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down