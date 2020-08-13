Twitter reacts to Rory Burns’ ‘drop of the year’ contender giving Abid Ali a life

If you think that was all, well nope, Abid continued his scratchy innings, drawing a lot of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ from the English slip cordon. In Woakes’ second over, the right-armer once again induced an edge off the right-hander to only find Rory Burns at the slip. Not only was the Englishman confident that he dismissed the visiting skipper this time around but was also certain that Burns wouldn't be involved in a drop for the second time.