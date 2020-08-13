Twitter reacts to Fawad Alam scoring a duck after 10 years and 259 days

Today at 10:18 PM
The last time Fawad Alam played Test cricket, the year was still 2009 when the southpaw played against New Zealand. However, a return after nearly 11 years, the left-hander was undone by a late swinging delivery catching the returning Alam off-guard, sending him back to the hut in England.
Broken after seeing this!💔
Three wickets in that hour after tea! 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 13, 2020
Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/yjhVDqBbVN#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/4WGNqueFgw
Happens when 'BAD LUCK' is care of address!☹️
So sad fawwad worked really hard for that moment💔☹️— Azeem Muhammadi (@TheRealAzeemMoh) August 13, 2020
11 years of wait and couldn't play 11 balls..
11 years of wait and Fawad Alam got OUT on a DUCK 🦆. What a shining comeback!!— Haha (@00hahaha0) August 13, 2020
Bhai cricket choro aur modeling karlo...#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ldVOnvlAKl
Must be the sadest thing on internet now!😔
I'll tell you guys what hurts more than break ups, Fawad Alam playing a test after 11 years and getting out on 0😔💔— Munam Ali Hashmi (@HashmiMunam) August 13, 2020
God answered his prayers to be in playing XI but not in performance.
feeling so bad for #fawadalam...— Staph aereus (@MRSA_Girl514) August 13, 2020
Like u want to prove urself but u end up losing the chance😔😔
Sasta Chandrapaul went for a duck.#FawadAlam #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/oH1Sz7mqz8— Rushank Soni (@Rushanksoni22) August 13, 2020
Man with dreams gone useless today.
Fawad Alam the untold story ...!!!— Ahmad ™🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadhaseeb) August 13, 2020
An innings for which fans had waited for 11 years didn't even lasted 11 for minutes. #ENGvPAK #fawadalam pic.twitter.com/Jbie5jz6Oy
Probably the sadest day @office
Specially fawad alam very disappointed— HAROON KHAN ALAM (@HAROONK98631341) August 13, 2020
Ha bhai..
Bechara Fawad Alam, jitne saal k bad mauka mila tha, utni ball bhi khelne ko nahi mili 😐#ENGvsPAK— Shanal Gupta (@katayi__aalsi) August 13, 2020
