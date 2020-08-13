 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Fawad Alam scoring a duck after 10 years and 259 days

    11 years of wait and gone for a duck

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:18 PM

    The last time Fawad Alam played Test cricket, the year was still 2009 when the southpaw played against New Zealand. However, a return after nearly 11 years, the left-hander was undone by a late swinging delivery catching the returning Alam off-guard, sending him back to the hut in England.

    Broken after seeing this!💔

    Happens when 'BAD LUCK' is care of address!☹️

    11 years of wait and couldn't play 11 balls..

    Must be the sadest thing on internet now!😔

    God answered his prayers to be in playing XI but not in performance.

    Man with dreams gone useless today.

    Probably the sadest day @office 

    Ha bhai.. 

