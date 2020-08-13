Twitter reacts to Chris Woakes' premature celebration going wrong as strong bails save Azhar Ali
Today at 6:31 PM
In 2016, when Bangladesh needed two runs off the last three deliveries versus India, Mushfiqur Rahim brought out a premature fist-pump celebration only to be left embarrassed as his team failed to win. Today, Chris Woakes decided to recreate that celebration by prematurely celebrating a non-wicket.
In the 11th over of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England, the sub-continent side was struggling, at 27/1 after their centurion in the previous test, Shan Masood, walked off without troubling the scorers. Post Masood’s dismissal, it was a fight from Abid Ali and Azhar Ali to claw the momentum back in Pakistan’s favour as the English seamers steamrolled deliveries past their bat ball after ball. Just when the two batsmen thought they were let off the hook, with Chris Woakes being brought into the attack, the change instead had an adverse effect on their batting, especially with the skipper struggling at the crease.
An over earlier, his partner at the other end, Abid, was dropped owing to confusion between Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley at the first slip before the visiting skipper edged one on to his own stumps. The English all-rounder pulled off a Mushfiqur Rahim-esque celebration, wheeling off towards the keeper before realising that the strong pair of bails had actually stayed intact and saved Azhar Ali. The Pakistan skipper turned back and surely would have thanked a few gods, as he got lucky yet another time in English conditions, this time thanks to the bails.
Following the series of play, England’s in-form batsman Ollie Pope, too, checked if everything was alright. As it turned out, Azhar walked away with a reprieve and England were undone by the strength of their own strong English bails.
Twitter reacts on Chris Woakes and his wild celebration:
Chris Woakes is the Captain America of England team.😜@chriswoakes @englandcricket#ENGvPAK— Ameer Hamza (@AmeerHa58228085) August 13, 2020
Actually love Chris Woakes 🏏🏏🏏— Jack🔸️ (@JackCWard99) August 13, 2020
Ouch!— SportingBuzz (@sportingbuzz_) August 13, 2020
Chris Woakes hits Abid Ali in the delicate area! #ENGvsPAK
There needs to be a better guard invented for #Cricket batsmen 😁
A maiden for Chris Woakes in the test match, according to BBC sport. How rewarding, normally they usually get money.— alan fraser (@impremente) August 13, 2020
Chris woakes,s outswing not just a challenge for batsman but for keeper Jos Buttler too #ENGvPAK— Waqas Ahmed Gondal (@ahmedwaqas800) August 13, 2020
