Twitter reacts to Chris Woakes' premature celebration going wrong as strong bails save Azhar Ali

In the 11th over of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and England, the sub-continent side was struggling, at 27/1 after their centurion in the previous test, Shan Masood, walked off without troubling the scorers. Post Masood’s dismissal, it was a fight from Abid Ali and Azhar Ali to claw the momentum back in Pakistan’s favour as the English seamers steamrolled deliveries past their bat ball after ball. Just when the two batsmen thought they were let off the hook, with Chris Woakes being brought into the attack, the change instead had an adverse effect on their batting, especially with the skipper struggling at the crease.