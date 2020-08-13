Reports | Karun Nair tested positive for Covid-19 but will join KXIP squad after recovering fully

Today at 10:45 AM
Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has reportedly recovered completely after testing positive for the novel coronavirus two weeks ago and is set to join the Kings XI Punjab squad and fly to the UAE for IPL 2020. It is believed that Nair tested negative on August 8 and was in isolation since late-July.
Karnataka batsman Karun Nair is all set to join the Kings XI Punjab franchise players and fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will kick off on September 19. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Nair tested positive for the novel coronavirus over two weeks ago - and chose not to publicly disclose his results - but has now completely recovered and even successfully shrugged the virus off and tested negative on August 8. The 28-year-old, according to the report, is said to have isolated himself two weeks before he tested negative.
Thus, the right-hander is expected to join the Kings XI Punjab squad where he will undergo three more Covid-19 Tests - in which he should return a negative result in all three - before being rendered eligible to fly out to the UAE on August 20. Cricinfo reported that Nair will “be part of a small group in Bengaluru that will board a charter flight that will pick up a wider set of players and staff from Delhi.”
The news of Nair having tested positive earlier means that there have now been two individuals related to the IPL who have contracted the virus. On Thursday, Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik revealed on Twitter that he had tested positive for the virus and urged every person who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.
