Reports | Karun Nair tested positive for Covid-19 but will join KXIP squad after recovering fully

Karnataka batsman Karun Nair is all set to join the Kings XI Punjab franchise players and fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that will kick off on September 19. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, Nair tested positive for the novel coronavirus over two weeks ago - and chose not to publicly disclose his results - but has now completely recovered and even successfully shrugged the virus off and tested negative on August 8. The 28-year-old, according to the report, is said to have isolated himself two weeks before he tested negative.