Pakistan had no clue about bowl-outs in 2007 T20 World Cup, states Irfan Pathan

In 2007, arch-rivals India and Pakistan could not be separated in the 10th match of the group stage after 40 overs. Both sides ended up on 141 each, as Sreesanth defended one run off two balls to take the game to extra-time. For the first time in the competition, the two sides met each other in a round of bowl-outs. While Pakistan opted to go in with all their premier bowlers, India stacked up their part-time bowlers to do the job on the night at Durban.