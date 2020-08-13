IPL 2020 | Confident Mahi bhai will help CSK clinch IPL title, opines Deepak Chahar

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the tournament, Deepak Chahar has opined that he is confident that CSK skipper MS Dhoni will take the Men in Yellow to another IPL title win. On a personal note, the Indian pacer is looking forward to the tournament to regain his match-fitness and confidence level.

Post the 2019 World Cup semi-final exit against New Zealand, MS Dhoni hasn’t set foot on to a cricket field, and his first appearance since his hiatus is slated to come in the IPL. Ahead of the tournament, the 28-year-old CSK pacer Deepak Chahar is confident that MS Dhoni will take the franchise to another IPL title which, should they win, will be the fourth in the franchise's history.

“I have played a lot of cricket under him (MS Dhoni). I have been playing for CSK for four years now. CSK is like a family and Mahi bhai handles it really well. I know he hasn’t played for India for the past one year. But watching him again on the cricket field will be so exciting. I am also eager to play under him," Chahar told TimesofIndia.com

“I am really looking forward to the IPL, as nothing was happening in Indian cricket. I am so excited that the tournament is set to begin. I am confident that Mahi bhai will take CSK to the title win this time,” the pacer added.

Chahar also recollected how he wanted to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. After his dream was fulfilled when CSK bought him ahead of the 2018 season, the pacer recalled how CSK’s skipper always injects confidence into the pacer and remember his strengths.

“I always want to play in a yellow jersey and want my captain to be Mahi bhai. He is an amazing leader. He gives us advice ahead of a match and after the match. Once I asked him, Mahi bhai, kya karu? (What do I do)? He instantly said ‘woh tera kaam hai’ (That’s your job). But he came up to me and advised me. He is a person who will inject confidence in you. He will make you remember what your strengths are,” he added.

In the last two years, no pacer in the Indian Premier League has taken more wickets in the powerplay than Deepak Chahar. The pacer's extraordinary performance up-front has seen him become one of the most lethal weapons in the tournament, and, ahead of IPL 2020, the Rajasthan pacer is looking to regain his match-fitness and boost his confidence level after recovering from an injury he sustained in November last year.

“I got injured in December last year and since then I haven’t played any cricket. I want to start afresh and IPL will give me that platform. I am fit and raring to go. Due to the lockdown, I got a lot of time for myself. In this period I took rest, recuperated from the injury and introspected. I was lucky that I have an academy near my house. I go there for my daily practice and training," he concluded.