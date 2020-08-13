ENG vs PAK | Mohammad Hafeez isolated from Pakistan squad after breaching bio-security protocol

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been isolated from the rest of the Pakistan touring squad after the all-rounder, on Wednesday, breached bio-security protocol. Like Kent double-centurion Jordan Cox, Hafeez, too, was guilty of breaching protocol by clicking a picture with a passerby.

In what has come as the second instance in the span of three days of a player violating bio-security protocol, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez has been asked to isolate himself from the rest of the side after the all-rounder breached protocol, on Wednesday, by agreeing to click a picture with a member of the general public.

Hafeez, who is a part of Pakistan’s touring camp and is expected to feature in the T20I series, as revealed in a PCB press release, is said to have visited a golf course adjacent to the team hotel at the Ageas Bowl, where he clicked a picture with a passerby. In fact, the 39-year-old even posted the said picture on his Twitter handle just over 19 hours ago. As a result, for breaking protocol, the right-hander has been sent into isolation and will have to return a negative result before he could rejoin the Pakistan camp.

"This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account," a PCB release said, reported Cricbuzz.

"As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test. Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

"The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series. The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision."

Hafeez was one of 10 Pakistan cricketers who tested positive for Covid-19 prior to Pakistan flying out to England, but then returned two negative results to render himself available for the tour. The all-rounder was, for a brief while, caught in controversy as, last month, he chose to undergo a private Covid-19 Test without the knowledge of the PCB and subsequently came under fire for the same from PCB CEO Wasim Khan.