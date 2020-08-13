Dhoni’s presence not important for 2021 WT20, India can manage without him, feels Aakash Chopra

Renowned commentator Aakash Chopra feels that team India would easily be able to manage without the presence of MS Dhoni at the World T20 next year which will take place in India. Chopra feels that India would have, by 2021, learnt to go about their business without heavily relying on Dhoni.

While MS Dhoni participating in the 2020 World T20 before it eventually got pushed was, in itself, a big question mark, further questions have been raised about the veteran wicket-keeper’s future in the Indian side - especially in the T20 format - with the global extravaganza having now been postponed by a year. Dhoni will be 40 by the time the 2021 World T20 beckons and, should the veteran somehow force himself into the side, he would become the oldest player to represent India in a World Cup.

Measuring multiple factors - not least Dhoni’s age and withering form - Aakash Chopra has stated that India would be able to manage without the former skipper in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Chopra has also further cast his doubts over Dhoni’s motivation to actually carry on and continue playing the game.

“I think we can manage without him, let’s be honest. Because we are talking about 2021,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

“It is in India and you definitely want Dhoni to be there in the team and want him to play. But first thing, does Dhoni want to play? I have been saying this like a broken record that I feel he doesn’t want to play.”

Dhoni, who has not played a single professional game of cricket since July 2019, has, in many ways, been phased out of the Indian T20 set-up by the selectors, who made it clear a few months ago that they were aiming to invest in the future by giving extended runs to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Chopra is of the opinion that India would ‘get used to’ Dhoni’s absence in a year and would not require the veteran’s services to challenge for the title.

“But even if he is available, we are talking about 2021. It is still more than a year to go when that World Cup will happen in India. So, we have to get used to manage without him and I think will get used to it by then,” he further said.

“So I feel his presence is not so important that if he is not there you will not win the World Cup.”

Dhoni will turn up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the IPL and his performances in the tournament, many believe, might determine his international future.