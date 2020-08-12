Sri Lanka to host Bangladesh for three-match Test series from October 24

Bangladesh Cricket Board have confirmed that their cricket team's three-Test series against Sri Lanka has been confirmed, with the first Test scheduled to be played on October 24. Bangladesh Test squad, as well as the high-performance side, are going to leave for Colombo on September 23 or 24.

After detailing their plans for the inaugural Lanka Premier League, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that the tournament will be delayed until mid-November on account of the mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the country. So Sri Lanka Cricket have decided to use the free time to organise the three-match Test series that was pending from July.

As per the plan, Bangladesh will leave for Colombo on September 23 or 24, with the visitors bearing the expenses of the two travelling squads for the first three weeks of the tour. The first two weeks will be used as the Quarantine period, where both Bangladesh’s Test side and their high-performance unit are put into isolation.

"It is exciting to play three Tests but it will also be a difficult time as they [the players] haven't played in the last five or six months. They will also have to go through a lot of testing [for the coronavirus]. We are hopeful that if all goes well and according to plan,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

"We will bear the costs of the first three weeks of the tour, including the High-Performance side, which was also scheduled for a tour to Sri Lanka in July. Now both teams will travel together and play matches during the initial period."

While Bangladesh wanted to play two Tests and three T20Is, there is no confirmation in that regard yet as SLC chief de Silva had said the boards were still undecided on the tour schedule.

"It is more or less [finalised]. We are actually negotiating. They [BCB] want to play three T20Is and three Tests. So we are actually negotiating with them to reduce one Test and then play the T20Is. We will be able to confirm it within a day or two,” de Silva told the Dhaka-based TV channel Maasranga.