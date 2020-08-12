IPL 2020 | Ravindra Jadeja to miss CSK’s six-day training and conditioning camp in Chennai

Ravindra Jadeja will not be joining the CSK training camp in Chennai and is set to be the only prominent Indian cricketer to miss the camp. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan further added that Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi will be joining the team directly in the Emirates after September 1.

With the teams set to fly to the Middle-East in late-August, Chennai Super Kings, upon MS Dhoni’s demands, are set to organise a six-day IPL conditioning camp to focus on fitness. While MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu will be taking part in the league, Ravindra Jadeja is going to be the only India cricketer to miss from the camp.

"He has personal commitments," Kasi Viswanathan, the Super Kings chief executive officer said, reported ESPN Cricinfo. However, it has been confirmed that the all-rounder will reach Chennai in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21.

As per the reports, bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji will be the only member of the coaching staff present at the camp while Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey are likely to join the squad in Dubai by the time the team lands in the Emirates.

The issue of South African players participating in the league hasn’t been clear yet, with the country closing its borders as a measure to combat the virus. Traveling in and out of the country without government permission is also strictly prohibited. However, Viswanathan said the Super Kings are "hopeful" of Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi joining them in the UAE after September 1.