IPL 2020 | Dishant Yagnik tests positive for Covid-19; goes into quarantine

Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has contracted Coronavirus and will now undergo a 14-day quarantine as per the BCCI protocol. Yagnik has confirmed the news on his Twitter handle and has revealed that he will join the squad in the UAE after two negative test reports.

Yagnik, who is also from Rajasthan, has been associated with Rajasthan Royals as a fielding coach for three years now and was preparing himself for the UAE tour in Udaipur, where he underwent a Covid-19 test as per the protocol. The players and support staff were supposed to gather in Mumbai next week before flying to the UAE.

While other reports so far have come negative, Rajasthan Royals have confirmed that Yagnik is one of the members to be tested positive and will now undergo a 14-day quarantine. He will need to have two negative reports and, after that, he will be allowed to join the team.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible," the franchise statement said.

"We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. We can confirm that no Rajasthan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals camp soon in the UAE."

Dishant also wrote on his handle, “Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes!”