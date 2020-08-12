Glenn Maxwell names best IPL XI; picks Mohit Sharma as frontline seamer

Glenn Maxwell established himself as one of the most dangerous hitters of the cricket ball in the 2014 edition of the IPL, a season in which his 552-run tally (which came at a strike rate of 187.75) propelled Kings XI Punjab to the final of the tournament. He has, since, failed to replicate the same terror in the following seasons, but after missing the 2019 edition of the IPL, Maxwell was purchased for a staggering sum of Rs 10.75 Crore by his old club KXIP in the auction ahead of IPL 2020. It will be deja vu for Maxwell on multiple fronts as it was in the UAE leg where he absolutely went bonkers in the 2014 edition of the tournament.