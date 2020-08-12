Double-centurion Jordan Cox dropped after agreeing for photo with fans

Kent have left out young double-centurion Jordan Cox, who struck a 238* versus Sussex in the Bob Willis Trophy earlier this week, from the squad for their next match after the 19-year-old broke Covid-19 protocols by agreeing to a picture with fans. Cox’s double-ton helped Kent to an emphatic win.

Hero one moment and zero the next, Kent youngster Jordan Cox has been taught a harsh life lesson hours after propelling his side to an emphatic win by scoring an immaculate double-century. 19-year-old Cox, who became the first player born in the 21st century to hit a first-class hundred on English soil after his 238* against Sussex at Canterbury earlier this week, was dropped by his club Kent from the squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy clash after the youngster broke Covid-19 protocols by agreeing to a photo with a group of fans.

Cox will now have to undergo a mandatory self-isolation period, after which he’ll have to test negative before he could rejoin the squad. The youngster, in an official statement, expressed regret over his actions and apologized to the club and his teammates for his rather callous actions.

"I am very sorry that this has happened. I fully understand the consequences, and I want to apologise to everyone. I'm gutted to be missing the next match and feel like I have let the team down,” Cox said in a statement, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, Paul Downton, Kent's director of cricket, labelled the incident ‘unfortunate’ but admitted that the club took the protocols strictly and had no option but to leave out Cox for breaching the rules.

"It is unfortunate for Jordan that on the back of an outstanding performance, our team medical protocols were breached.We take these protocols very seriously and Jordan has no choice but to go into self-isolation," Downton said in a statement.

Cox made the headlines not so long ago when his unbeaten 423-run stand with teammate Jack Leaning helped his side Kent to an innings victory over Sussex and sent social media into a frenzy. The 19-year-old is the second English player to be punished for breaching Covid-19 protocols after Jofra Archer, last month, was left out of the second Test versus West Indies for paying a visit to his home in-between Test matches.