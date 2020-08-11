VIDEO | 'Innocent' bowler unintentionally puts long-cry appeal despite dismissing batsman bowled
Today at 12:00 PM
After being forced to bowl, thanks to injuries to two of their frontline bowlers, Hampshire’s Felix Organ, on Day 3, put out a long cry before realizing that he knocked Tom Helm’s stumps over. Helm was just one of the part-time spinner’s four wickets as Hampshire edged closer to victory.
Sam Northeast’s task as a captain became tough on Day three of their encounter against Middlesex when two of his front-line bowlers were down with injury. Not only did Hampshire lose out on the services of their pacer Ryan Stevenson but also lost Liam Dawson to an apparent hamstring injury to leave them two bowlers short. However, as it turned out, they found a gem of an off-spinner in their opener, Felix Organ, who delivered the telling blow during their clash in the Bob Willis Trophy.
In the South Group encounter on Monday, the Australian-born English cricketer was brought on to send down 13 of his overs during Middlesex’s second innings. The 21-year-old immediately struck a chord, as he picked up the wicket of Stevie Eskinazi before he once again struck to remove John Simpson. However, the best was yet to come for the newly-turned all-rounder as he bowled to James Harris and Tom Helm.
Against Tom Helm, the off-spinner unleashed a vicious delivery that turned on its head, hitting the right-hander’s stumps, catching the batsmen by surprise. However, the batsman was not the only one surprised as the off-spinner was busy putting out a long cry trying to convince the umpire to give the batsmen leg-before wicket. Immediately, though, he was reminded by his teammates and the umpire that he had in fact bowled the batsman over.
Watch the video here:
When you can't see you've bowled him! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E4EMtsPBSO— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) August 10, 2020
