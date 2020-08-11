VIDEO | 'Innocent' bowler unintentionally puts long-cry appeal despite dismissing batsman bowled

Sam Northeast’s task as a captain became tough on Day three of their encounter against Middlesex when two of his front-line bowlers were down with injury. Not only did Hampshire lose out on the services of their pacer Ryan Stevenson but also lost Liam Dawson to an apparent hamstring injury to leave them two bowlers short. However, as it turned out, they found a gem of an off-spinner in their opener, Felix Organ, who delivered the telling blow during their clash in the Bob Willis Trophy.