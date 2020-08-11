VIDEO | Glamorgan’s vicious ‘double-appeal’ manipulates umpire into ruling batsman out on last ball of day
Today at 12:35 PM
You’ve heard of Stuart Broad’s ‘celebrappeal’ manipulating umpires into ruling batsmen out, but now get ready to witness Glamorgan’s passionate ‘double-appeal’. After the umpire refused to rule Joe Leach out LBW, Glamorgan launched a ‘second appeal’ which forced the umpire to change his mind.
Root and Leach being at the forefront of international matches for England is something we, the fans, have been accustomed to, but the two names ruled the roost in the ongoing Bob Willis Trophy clash between Glamorgan and Worcestershire, too. After Worcestershire posted 455 runs in their first innings in the two sides’ clash at Worcester, it was Joe Root’s brother Billy Root’s 118 and Joe Leach’s (he’s not related to Jack Leach, mind you) four-fer which set the game up on Day 3. And come to the final ball of Day 3, it was only fitting that Leach was involved in the proceedings.
Walking into bat in the 33rd over as a nightwatchman, with Worcestershire having a 178-run lead, Joe Leach had one job - to see off two overs. He did the job to perfection for 1.5 overs, but faltered on the very final ball of the day and did so in chucklesome fashion.
With just one ball remaining in the day, off-spinner Kieran Bull delivered a good-length ball outside off-stump that viciously turned in and thud the pad of the right-hander Leach. All Glamorgan players then threw a loud appeal in unison, but the umpire remained unphased, not interested in ruling the batsman out.
However, after the first appeal failed, the Glamorgan players once again threw a passionate appeal when Charlie Hemphrey at first slip caught the ball and after a remarkable five-second delay, the umpire astonishingly changed his mind and raised his dreaded finger to break Worcestershire hearts. So delayed was the umpire’s decision that the Glamorgan players had, in fact, finished appealing when the official raised his finger.
The official scorecard reads ‘c Hemphrey b Kieran Bull’ so it’s safe to assume that the umpire suspected an inside-edge. That’s fine but the delay on the decision was still puzzling, though. Oh well, it’s England what else can we expect.
☝️ Get in @Kieran_Bull89!#GoGlam #WORvGLAM pic.twitter.com/ny0ZYUpojj— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) August 10, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.