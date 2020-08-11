VIDEO | Glamorgan’s vicious ‘double-appeal’ manipulates umpire into ruling batsman out on last ball of day

Root and Leach being at the forefront of international matches for England is something we, the fans, have been accustomed to, but the two names ruled the roost in the ongoing Bob Willis Trophy clash between Glamorgan and Worcestershire, too. After Worcestershire posted 455 runs in their first innings in the two sides’ clash at Worcester, it was Joe Root’s brother Billy Root’s 118 and Joe Leach’s (he’s not related to Jack Leach, mind you) four-fer which set the game up on Day 3. And come to the final ball of Day 3, it was only fitting that Leach was involved in the proceedings.