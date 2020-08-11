IPL 2020 | Expecting consistency from Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in IPL 2020, reveals Sanjay Manjrekar

Ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out that he is looking forward to watching some consistent cricket from Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the tournament. Manjrekar also added that both of them need to start firing consistently to get back into the Indian setup.

Since MS Dhoni walked off against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, India have quite not managed to crack the keeper-code. Under Virat Kohli’s leadership post the tournament, the management have tried as many as three keepers behind the stumps, with none offering the same level of consistency as the former Indian skipper.

Both Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson too were given their fair share of opportunities on the international stage before they could not make a case for themselves. Ahead of the 2020 edition of the IPL, Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed that he is expecting the duo to fire consistently before they could get themselves another shot at the wicketkeeper position. Currently, KL Rahul who will skipper Kings XI Punjab in the 2020 edition is the first-choice keeper in the limited-overs.

“People like Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, for me as an analyst watching the players and trying to make an assessment, sometimes predictions go right or wrong, they are both slightly enigmatic for me,” Manjrekar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

While Pant has been a catalyst for Delhi Capitals progress to the play-off stage, Samson has been quietly going around doing his business for the Rajasthan Royals. Manjrekar while heaping praises on the youngsters added that is crucial for them to make a steady run during the course of the next four months, starting with the IPL.

“But finally, consistency and generally winning performances is important, there is so much cricket happening and people clamouring for a batting position. Talent is there, class is there, potential is there but finally I am going to look at Sanju Samson’s performances and Rishabh Pant’s numbers as well to make a judgement on them,” Manjrekar added.

“So, it is another big IPL and all everyone wants from them is consistency. It can’t be one good innings and then 3-4 failures where it seems that you have just thrown it away.,” Manjrekar said.

The upcoming season not only gives them both an equal opportunity but also for the selectors to sketch up their plans for the next year’s T20 World Cup in the country.