    Kumar Sangakkara Q&A on twitter

    Faced difficulty while batting against Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram, reveals Kumar Sangakkara

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:29 PM

    Kumar Sangakkara, in a Q&A session with Marylebone Cricket Club, revealed that he faced difficulties facing two left-arm pacers - Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram - during his playing days. The southpaw also hailed Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara as his favourite batsmen in world cricket.

    During his playing career, Kumar Sangakkara was widely regarded as one of the most technically sound batsmen in world cricket. Across his 15-year career, the southpaw scored 28,016 runs and in his career, the Lankan legend faced some fierce opponents. The former Sri Lankan skipper, in a Q&A session on Twitter, revealed that he had difficulty facing the legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram and the Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. Both of them during their playing days gave the Sri Lankan batsman a tough time in the past.

    In another question, he was asked to choose a player amongst three - Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and himself - to score a century to win a test match. Answering that question, Sangakkara politely stated that he wouldn’t pick himself under such a pressure situation and would rather choose either of Virat or Smith to do the job for the team.

    The 42-year-old Sri Lankan also hailed two legendary West Indian batsmen - Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara - as two of his favourite batsmen in world cricket. Before Brian Lara made his debut, the southpaw admitted that it was Richards whom he looked up to, in his cricketing life.

    Here are some interesting excerpts from the Q&A session:

