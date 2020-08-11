Faced difficulty while batting against Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram, reveals Kumar Sangakkara

Today at 1:29 PM
Kumar Sangakkara, in a Q&A session with Marylebone Cricket Club, revealed that he faced difficulties facing two left-arm pacers - Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram - during his playing days. The southpaw also hailed Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara as his favourite batsmen in world cricket.
During his playing career, Kumar Sangakkara was widely regarded as one of the most technically sound batsmen in world cricket. Across his 15-year career, the southpaw scored 28,016 runs and in his career, the Lankan legend faced some fierce opponents. The former Sri Lankan skipper, in a Q&A session on Twitter, revealed that he had difficulty facing the legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram and the Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. Both of them during their playing days gave the Sri Lankan batsman a tough time in the past.
In another question, he was asked to choose a player amongst three - Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and himself - to score a century to win a test match. Answering that question, Sangakkara politely stated that he wouldn’t pick himself under such a pressure situation and would rather choose either of Virat or Smith to do the job for the team.
The 42-year-old Sri Lankan also hailed two legendary West Indian batsmen - Sir Vivian Richards and Brian Lara - as two of his favourite batsmen in world cricket. Before Brian Lara made his debut, the southpaw admitted that it was Richards whom he looked up to, in his cricketing life.
Here are some interesting excerpts from the Q&A session:
KS: “It was Sir Viv Richards up until Brian Lara came around – since then they shared an equal importance on my list.”#AskKumar https://t.co/aBYqMS7XIY— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 7, 2020
KS: “Haha, I’ll go with either Virat or Steve Smith but not myself!”#AskKumar https://t.co/q7wQCqFdO9— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 7, 2020
KS: “Wasim Akram, was a nightmare to face.— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 7, 2020
“Zaheer Khan I faced many times and was extremely difficult also.”#AskKumar https://t.co/fuAFLsOBuk
KS: "That’s a tough question. I was never a great fielder so I preferred the comfort of the gloves.— Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) August 7, 2020
In Tests I had to give up the gloves to give more time to concentrate on my batting and improve. But in shorter versions I definitely preferred keeping wicket."#AskKumar https://t.co/bfH1TeHpKl
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.