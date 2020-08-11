Faced difficulty while batting against Zaheer Khan and Wasim Akram, reveals Kumar Sangakkara

During his playing career, Kumar Sangakkara was widely regarded as one of the most technically sound batsmen in world cricket. Across his 15-year career, the southpaw scored 28,016 runs and in his career, the Lankan legend faced some fierce opponents. The former Sri Lankan skipper, in a Q&A session on Twitter, revealed that he had difficulty facing the legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram and the Indian pacer Zaheer Khan. Both of them during their playing days gave the Sri Lankan batsman a tough time in the past.