ENG vs PAK | Stuart Broad punished for breaching ICC code of conduct

England pacer Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council for breaching the ICC code of conduct in the first Test versus Pakistan. Broad was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players.

Stuart Broad’s six wickets in the first Test at Old Trafford versus Pakistan were integral to England taking a 1-0 lead in the series, but they have come at a cost as the pacer has been punished for breaching the ICC code of conduct. Broad, who finished with match figures of 6/91 in the first Test, breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

As a result, the 34-year-old pacer, for his actions, has been fined 15% of his match fee and handed one demerit point by the ICC. The demerit point means that Broad’s cumulative demerit points has now risen to three.

The incident, as revealed by the ICC, is said to have occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings, where Broad apparently used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah, who had frustrated England on the morning of Day 4 by striking multiple boundaries.

An ICC release stated that there was no need for a formal hearing, as Broad “admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations.” The charges on the pacer were levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy.

Broad, who breached the 500-wicket mark in the third Test versus the Windies last month, will now be gearing up for the second of the three Tests versus Pakistan, which will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton starting Thursday, August 13.