Aim to regroup as a team and start preparations before IPL starts, states Lakshmipathy Balaji

With the five-day camp starting August 15, Lakshmipathy Balaji has stated that CSK’s aim is to regroup as a team and start early preparations before the touchdown in the Middle East. He also admitted that the players’ comeback should be in a phased manner, which would prevent injury concerns.

Back in February, when IPL was still scheduled for a March start, CSK were the first team to hit the training grounds with a camp in Chennai for the players. However, owing to the COVID-19 effect, the franchise had to play the waiting game before IPL was rescheduled in the month of September.

Ahead of the rescheduled start, CSK once again became the first side to kick-off their training camp, starting August 15 before they head to the Middle East for further preparations. The franchise’s bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji has stated that the team’s aim is to regroup and start preparing even before they touchdown in the UAE. Balaji would also be taking care of the entire group during the five-day training phase in the city.

"We will look to continue from where we left off in March. The key to success in the IPL is to perform collectively. Our aim will be to regroup as a team and start our preparations. But each player will have their own different routines and formula to prepare for the tournament. The idea is to give them enough space and freedom to understand their body and find their rhythm before coming together as a group," Balaji told TOI on Monday.

Balaji, who has been part of the franch itise in phases since its inception also revealed that the players should be back in a phased manner, which would prevent the cases of injuries in the camp.

"We have to slowly get back into rhythm. It should be in a phased manner. We need to follow a routine giving equal emphasis on fitness, skill and recovery. That's why we decided to have the camp a bit early and didn't want to wait till we reach UAE to start practising," the former India pacer said.

Unlike the other franchises, CSK has a 24-man setup, which would help them beneficially in terms of managing players’ workload. However, the franchise is being set up in such a way by Balaji that every player, bowlers and batsmen get back into proper shape ready for the 2020 edition of the IPL.

"There should be phased loading of your body. While rhythm, balance and timing are important for batsmen, things are more physical for bowlers. Managing workload of players will be crucial," he asserted.