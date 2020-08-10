VIDEO | Derbyshire’s Harvey Hosein's bulls-eye flick catches day-dreaming Hassan Azad off-guard
Today at 11:45 AM
We have seen it happen plenty of times but whenever it happens, we can’t help but laugh at the foolishness of the batsman. In one such circumstance, Leicestershire’s Hassan Azad, who was caught loitering away from his crease, was left embarrassed by a sharp underarm flick from Harvey Hosein.
Rightly so, the Bob Willis Trophy is a gift that keeps giving - an array of endless entertainment to the cricketing fans. During the first day of a North Group match between Derbyshire and Leicestershire, cricket’s most bizarre and humiliating dismissal, a 'stumping' off a fast bowler, was seen in the picture. In an attempt to negate the swinging delivery and remove the caught-behind dismissal, Leicestershire’s southpaw Hassan Azad left a delivery from Luis Reece only to casually look back and admire at his stance.
However, to his shock, Derbyshire’s young-keeper Harvey Hosein was alert and effective as he immediately flicked the ball underarm to catch the southpaw wandering outside his crease, with the batsman shadow-practicing for the next delivery. Usually, a batsman tends to come back to his crease once the ball has been left or played but in this case, a day-dreaming Hassan could only manage to throw away his wicket cheaply following cricket’s comeback in the country.
It took only 24 deliveries in the innings for Derbyshire to dismiss Leicestershire's southpaw, whose side lost its second wicket after the first hour of play after team's captain Ben Ackermann won the toss and elected to bat first.
