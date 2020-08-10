VIDEO | Derbyshire’s Harvey Hosein's bulls-eye flick catches day-dreaming Hassan Azad off-guard

However, to his shock, Derbyshire’s young-keeper Harvey Hosein was alert and effective as he immediately flicked the ball underarm to catch the southpaw wandering outside his crease, with the batsman shadow-practicing for the next delivery. Usually, a batsman tends to come back to his crease once the ball has been left or played but in this case, a day-dreaming Hassan could only manage to throw away his wicket cheaply following cricket’s comeback in the country.