Reports | Patanjali considering to bid for IPL 2020 title sponsorship

The IPL and the BCCI were dealt a hefty blow earlier this week when Chinese giants Vivo, ahead of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the midst of rising political tension between India and China, announced that they were pulling out from sponsoring the 2020 edition of the tournament. The BCCI, who had signed a staggering Rs. 2,199 crore sponsorship deal with Vivo, in the wake of the Chinese company pulling out, announced that they were actively looking for sponsors and experts even suggested that the board would be lucky to land a deal half as good as their existing one with Vivo.