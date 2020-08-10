Reports | Patanjali considering to bid for IPL 2020 title sponsorship

Today at 11:36 AM
Patanjali, an Indian consumer goods company which is famous for its wide range of herbal products, is reportedly considering bidding for the title sponsorship of the 2020 edition of IPL. The IPL are still on the lookout for title sponsors after Vivo pulled out of the 2020 season earlier this week.
The IPL and the BCCI were dealt a hefty blow earlier this week when Chinese giants Vivo, ahead of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the midst of rising political tension between India and China, announced that they were pulling out from sponsoring the 2020 edition of the tournament. The BCCI, who had signed a staggering Rs. 2,199 crore sponsorship deal with Vivo, in the wake of the Chinese company pulling out, announced that they were actively looking for sponsors and experts even suggested that the board would be lucky to land a deal half as good as their existing one with Vivo.
The board might just have potentially found Vivo’s replacement as Patanjali, an Indian consumer goods company which is famous for its wide range of herbal products, has now confirmed its interest in bidding for the title sponsorship of the 2020 edition of the IPL.
“We are considering the IPL title sponsorship for this year, since we want to give the Patanjali brand a global marketing platform,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala told Economic Times, adding Patanjali is considering making a proposal to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The Economic Times also reported that the BCCI will invite bids for the title sponsorship of IPL starting today and are ‘expecting a deal of about Rs 200 cr’. The board do not have too much time in their hands as the IPL will kick off in just over a month, on September 19.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.