Reports | Nomination process for Shashank Manohar’s replacement sole agenda for ICC Board Meet

Nomination process for Shashank Manohar's replacement sole agenda for ICC Board Meet
Today at 10:36 AM
Ahead of the ICC Board meeting on Monday, reports have suggested that nomination process for former chairman Shashank Manohar would be the sole agenda for the meet. The entire process, irrespective of whether it is an election or unanimous selection would be staged over four weeks.
With former ECB chairman Colin Graves being the front-runner for ICC’s chairman post, the nomination procedure and process as per PTI reports would be the sole agenda for the virtual ICC’s Board Meet on Monday. The entire process is scheduled to take place over the next four weeks, be it in an election form on a unanimous selection.
Usually, in an ICC election, a two-third majority is a must for a candidate to win the election but this time around, reports point out to a simple majority being favoured by the cricketing boards.
"The meeting tomorrow only has a nomination process in the agenda. Normally, it is a two week window that is provided for filing nominations," a senior board member told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
ICC’s 17-board members consist of 12 Test playing nations alongside three associate nations in the form of Malaysia, Scotland and Singapore, interim chairman and independent director, Indra Nooyi.
On top of being nominated by a past or present director, a candidate will only be considered if they are backed by two current directors. The decision-making process has been delayed heavily, due to the absence of a unanimous candidate. However, it isn’t yet clear whether the BCCI would allow Sourav Ganguly to file his nomination for replacing Shashank Manohar at the helm of ICC, with his plea still lying in the Supreme Court.
