Reports | BCCI not looking to go back to zonal system for Ranji Trophy this season

Today at 10:06 AM
After reports earlier claimed that BCCI are looking to go back to the zonal system for this season’s Ranji Trophy, present reports suggest that the teams would be divided into five groups and not zones. Top two teams from Group A, B and C with two from group D and E will make it to quarterfinals.
Amidst widespread speculation that the BCCI are looking to change the domestic four-day competition to the zonal system, TOI has reported that BCCI are instead looking to continue with the same group-based system. However, there is a catch to this year’s edition, with the schedule solely based on the location, four grounds in two cities to avoid travelling during the COVID-19 spread period.
The provisional schedule, according to TOI, would consist of the entire lot of teams divided into five groups. Group A, B and C are likely to have eight teams each while the number of teams on Group D still unclear. According to the reports, there might be as much as eight teams and as low as six teams in Group D. The top two teams from the first three groups would qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament.
In the new system, the bottom-placed teams from Group A, B and C would get relegated to Group D while the top-three from Group D would be promoted respectively. The bottom-placed team from Group D would make way for a top team from Group E.
Group E would consist of six Northeastern teams in a bid to reduce the travel. However, that isn’t all of it as the apex Indian cricketing board have also planned to introduce a new round - with the winner of Group D facing the top-placed Group E side for a pre-quarterfinal.
