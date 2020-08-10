Reports | BCCI likely to postpone the IPL Mega Auction from 2021

With a late start to the 2020 IPL, in fear of franchisees not having enough time to prepare for the auctions, reports suggest that BCCI are likely to postpone the IPL Mega Auction. If BCCI does plan to host the tournament earlier than scheduled, they would have to curb window for England series.

The late start to the 2020 edition of the IPL due to the novel virus has had its tumbling effect in the proceedings. Before this edition, the franchises were keen on having the IPL Mega Auction in 2021, which would have seen a complete overhaul of their respective squads. However, a late start to this year’s edition has put the 2021 IPL Mega Auction in doubt, with the franchises complaining of not having enough preparation time.

As per the Times of India report, BCCI are likely to postpone the competition’s Mega Auction away from 2021, with a date not yet fixed. In the absence of the Auction, however, the franchises would be allowed to continue with the same squad with exception to injuries and replacement. However, even before they replan the Mega Auction, the IPL would have to look at the restructuring of auction purse, presently at Rs 85 crores per year.

It also has to look into the contract situation between the franchises and its players. Further, it would leave the franchises with under three months to prepare for the Auctions, which could have an adverse effect.

"What's the point in doing a mega auction now and not have enough time to plan it properly? IPL might as well go ahead and finish the 2021 edition of the tournament and then see how it wants to go about," said a source, reported TOI.

The report also suggested that in case the BCCI wants to have an early IPL, it would have a direct effect on the England tour, with even a reduction in the number of Tests played in the country during that time.

"Technically, BCCI will have not more than 40-45 odd days to conclude the entire England tour, so one can expect a reduction in the number of Tests," say those tracking developments.