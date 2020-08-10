KN Ananthapadmanabhan elevated to ICC's international panel after Nitin Menon promotion

KN Ananthapadmanabhan will join C Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma as the fourth Indian in the ICC International panel of umpires. He will be the fourth Indian umpire on the international panel after Nitin Menon was promoted to the ICC Elite Panel for the umpires.

One of the most successful legspinners of his time, KN Ananthapadmanabhan had a successful first-class playing career for close to 16 years but it was with umpiring he carved a distinct niche for himself. Much before Tinu Yohannan and S Sreesanth emerged, he was the first player from his state to achieve the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, and was very close to earning an India cap in the process.

Representing India A against the visiting Australians in 1998, he took the wickets of Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Darren Lehmann, but never broke the barrier to play for the Indian side.

After his playing career was over, Ananthapadmanabhan chose to take up umpiring and has had a considerable amount of success in the process. The Keralite has been a regular name in the top domestic games in India and has also officiated IPL, an England Lions match, and Women's List A and T20 games during his tenure.

With his appointment in the international panel, he will now be joining the other three Indians on the international panel - C Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma. He will be filling up for Nitin Menon who was recently promoted to the ICC Elite Panel, replacing Nigel Llong.