IPL 2020 | RCB players will be quarantined in Bangalore for a week starting August 14, confirms Shahbaz Ahmed

Bengal’s Shahbaz Ahmed, who was snapped up for his base price of 20 lakh by RCB, has confirmed that the club’s Indian players will reach Bangalore on August 14, where they will be quarantined for a week. Shahbaz confirmed that players will undergo Covid-19 tests both before and after the said date.

With just over a month left for 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to kick start, franchises have been working day and night to device plans to safely gather Indian players scattered all over the country to get them prepped to fly to the UAE, where the thirteenth edition of the tournament will be staged. The SOPs suggested that each player will have to undergo no less than five rounds of Covid-19 Tests before commencing training - three before leaving India and two after landing in the UAE - and hence both the clubs and the individuals have been forced to tread carefully, as one misstep could see either a player’s dream getting dashed or, worse, the entire tournament get sabotaged.

Bengal youngster Shahbaz Ahmed, who was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for his base price of 20 lakh, has revealed that RCB have laid out their plans clearly. According to the youngster, the players have been asked to arrive in Bangalore on August 14, where they will be quarantined for a week and will undergo three Covid-19 Tests - on August 10th, August 12th and August 18th respectively.

"On August 14, we are going to Bangalore where we will be under quarantine for a week. We will undergo tests for Covid-19 on the 10th, 12th and most likely on the 18th again. Only after we get the requisite medical clearance will we be allowed to leave [for the UAE]," Shahbaz told Sportstar.

"Look, it's not safe to travel (around India) given the spike in the number of (Covid-19) cases. That said, we've to get to Bangalore first, for which I'll probably board a flight from Delhi. Once we are there, I'm sure the (RCB) management will fill us in on the standard operating procedures so that we can keep ourselves and our teammates safe."

A nifty all-rounder who could do a job with bat and ball, Shahbaz was integral to Bengal reaching the Ranji Trophy final in the 2019 edition and his tally of 35 wickets and 509 runs made him one of the top all-rounders in the entire country. His stellar season led to him being picked up by RCB in the auction and, speaking on his role in the RCB side for the coming season, the youngster said that he would discuss it with the management once he joins the camp.

"Once I get there, they [the RCB coaching staff] will fill me in on what they expect of me, and I will prepare accordingly. Our head coach Simon Katich has been in touch. We've discussed things about my game and how he would like me to perform in different situations."

Not so long ago, it looked like the Covid-19 pandemic was going to smash the Shahbaz’s dream of playing in the IPL, but with the tournament now moved to the UAE, the 25-year-old expressed his excitement in having the opportunity to feature in the T20 extravaganza.

"It's great news that the IPL is finally happening (laughs). I can't wait to get started,” said Shahbaz, speaking on playing in the IPL.