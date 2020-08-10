Anil Kumble India’s biggest match-winner with ball, claims Ashish Nehra

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra has heaped praise on India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anil Kumble, and has branded the leg-spinner as the country’s biggest match-winner of all time with the ball. Meanwhile, Australia’s Brett Lee also described Kumble as a ‘legend of the game’.

After making his debut as a 20-year-old at Manchester against England, it did not take long for Anil Kumble to make a mark in Test cricket as the leg-spinner claimed a six-wicket haul in just his fourth Test, and that too in alien conditions at Johannesburg. That would turn out to be the beginning of a special career in a glorious 18-year journey, Kumble ended up picking up a total of 619 Test wickets in his career, including a ‘perfect ten’ against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

In fact, with 619 Test wickets to his name, not only is Kumble, a former Indian skipper, the highest wicket-taker for India in red-ball cricket but also is the third-highest wicket-taker in the format in the sport’s history.

Thus, unsurprisingly, Ashish Nehra, a former teammate of Kumble, branded the leg-spinner as the best and the biggest match-winner India has ever produced with the ball.

“First time I saw him was on television only when Anil Kumble was playing for India. He had those huge glasses, but as you keep on playing your face, mannerisms and style keeps changing every 5-6 years. But I would definitely agree that with the ball, he was India’s biggest match-winner,” Nehra said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, reported Hindustan Times.

Such was Kumble’s persona both on and off the field that he not only left an impression amongst his teammates but also earnt the respect of each and every single one of his opponents. Australia’s Brett Lee was a part of many feisty India-Australia tussles that involved both him and Kumble but the speedster had nothing but respect and admiration for the legendary leg-spinner.

“When he first started playing cricket, a bit like [Daniel] Vettori with the glasses on, a bit like a university student with the look with the glasses. He looked a bit shy and timid but 619 wickets later, 130-odd Tests, a legend of the game but a legend of a guy,” said Lee on the same show.

Kumble called time on his playing career in 2008 and then even went on to serve as the coach of the Indian cricket team between 2016 and 2017. The former Indian skipper will now be taking up coaching duties in the IPL heading into the 2020 season after being roped in by the Kings XI Punjab franchise.