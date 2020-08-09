Reports | Tim Southee, Hafeez among list of 93 international players for Lankan Premier League
Today at 4:41 PM
93 international cricketers, including Liam Plunkett, Tim Southee, and Mohammed Hafeez have listed themselves for the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) beginning on August 28. In addition, a pool of 130 local players will be available to the franchises to select from.
After the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) announced the starting of the competition on August 18, Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s ambitious plans of hosting their major league has taken one step forward as the board announced a pool of 93 international cricketers, including Liam Plunkett, Tim Southee, and Mohammed Hafeez inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Ceylon Today also reported that West Indies opener Dwayne Smith will also be part of the league.
As per the report, “a total of 30 international cricketers (six each per franchise) and five coaches will be selected for the league”. There will be a pool of 130 local players with a Sri Lankan icon player having a salary cap of USD 60,000. The report further added that a top cricketer would be getting a salary in the range of USD 50,000 to 40,000 while others would fit into the USD 40,000 to 30,000 and USD 20,000 to 10,000 ranges.
Dubai-based sports broadcasting company, Innovative Production Group (IPG), has been awarded “total rights” of the LPL for five years but it remains to be seen who will be showing the matches in India and beyond.
According to the announcement made by Sri Lanka Cricket, the league will see 23 matches being played on the four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.