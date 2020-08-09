Reports | Tim Southee, Hafeez among list of 93 international players for Lankan Premier League

As per the report, “a total of 30 international cricketers (six each per franchise) and five coaches will be selected for the league”. There will be a pool of 130 local players with a Sri Lankan icon player having a salary cap of USD 60,000. The report further added that a top cricketer would be getting a salary in the range of USD 50,000 to 40,000 while others would fit into the USD 40,000 to 30,000 and USD 20,000 to 10,000 ranges.