Reports | Franchises against BCCI’s idea of flying NCA physio to monitor Indian players

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are said to be in disagreement with the BCCI with regards to the prospect of the board flying over NCA Physio Ashish Kaushik to UAE to monitor the Indian players. It is believed that franchises are not keen on having an ‘outsider’ in the bubble.
All IPL franchises are set to fly to UAE in under a fortnight to begin preparation for the thirteenth edition of the T20 extravaganza, but it seems that the clubs might not just be on the same page as the BCCI on everything. The BCCI, earlier, were of the idea that the physiotherapist of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Ashish Kaushik, will be flown over to the UAE to monitor the fitness of Indian cricketers who have been out of action for over five months, but teams have now shown their displeasure over the same.
According to a TOI report, franchises are not too keen on allowing an ‘outsider’ to mingle with the players inside the biobubble and will, instead, much rather have the cricketers interact with the NCA physio through video conferencing. Franchises are also believed to be skeptical of NCA, in general, because of the inexplicable goof-ups that happened last year, including an injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar going undetected. A franchise official has, in fact, labelled the NCA ‘incapable'.
“Franchises hire the best physios and trainers from around the world. The NCA guys can interact with players and franchises through video conferencing. There is also a trust deficit between the players and NCA,” said those in the know, according to TOI.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hernia went undetected. Kedar Jadhav’s return was rushed. Wriddhiman Saha’s rehabilitation was ‘messed up’. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had their share of unpleasant experiences at the NCA. Who wants to take chances? The NCA has time and again proved incapable.”
The major reason for the franchises objecting to BCCI's idea is said to be the raging coronavirus pandemic. Many franchises have hinted that they would not have had a problem with the BCCI flying over Kaushik if not for the pandemic. The clubs also feel that having an outsider physio - such as Kaushik - might lead to a case where there are too many cooks who will unnecessarily end up spoiling the broth.
“Coordination will be an issue and we don’t want too many cooks spoiling the broth. Let’s have a proper system in place and follow it,” say franchises.
