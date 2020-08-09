Reports | Franchises against BCCI’s idea of flying NCA physio to monitor Indian players

All IPL franchises are set to fly to UAE in under a fortnight to begin preparation for the thirteenth edition of the T20 extravaganza, but it seems that the clubs might not just be on the same page as the BCCI on everything. The BCCI, earlier, were of the idea that the physiotherapist of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Ashish Kaushik, will be flown over to the UAE to monitor the fitness of Indian cricketers who have been out of action for over five months, but teams have now shown their displeasure over the same.