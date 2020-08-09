Jasprit Bumrah’s action won’t allow him to play all formats, opines Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that Jasprit Bumrah, whose action has been described as a disaster waiting to happen by many, will not be able to play all formats without his body inevitably breaking down. Akhtar said that he predicted Bumrah’s stress fracture last year.

A release so complex and awkward that it induces pain in the body of the viewer watching on television, Jasprit Bumrah’s action has been a major talking point since Day 1. And, despite the pacer having completed four years in international cricket, it has continued to remain so. Bumrah has been labelled a ‘walking candidate for injuries’ by experts due to his unorthodox stride and release but, nevertheless, the 26-year-old has, thus far, glided through international cricket with relative ease, having played over 100 international matches.

According to Shoaib Akhtar, however, this fairytale might not last long. Akhtar, who himself was a victim of major injuries, is of the opinion that Bumrah has thus far gotten through all formats - Test cricket, in particular - due to his bravery but will not be able to continue playing all formats consistently due to his awkward action.

"Bumrah has a difficult action. He cannot play in all formats," said Akhtar on Aakash Chopra's Youtube show Aakash Vani, reported TOI.

"It is his braveness that he showed his skills in Test matches. He is a very hard working guy and is very focused. He knows where he wants to go. But will his back support him. Till when will his back withstand that much load. It had to break down."

Bumrah sustained his first major injury towards the back end of 2019 when he endured a stress fracture in his back ahead of India’s home season. The injury ruled the pacer out of action for over three months and Akhtar stated he foresaw the injury coming and even predicted it. The Rawalpindi Express opined that both Bumrah and skipper Kohli must be ‘very careful’ in handling the Ahmedabad-born pacer who, according to Akhtar, is a precious talent.

"I was watching his matches before he broke down. I was telling my friends that he will break down.

"People tell me that it was just 4-5 steps run-up. I told them it is not a question of steps but about loading during the delivery stride, his back will not be able to sustain that much.

"A niggle will happen and that's what happened. I think he broke down after a couple of Test matches. He has to be very careful and his captain because you get very few such talents."