IPL 2020 | Want to see Shubman Gill open the batting for KKR, states Dean Jones

Renowned Australian commentator Dean Jones wishes to see the prodigal Shubman Gill open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the forthcoming edition of the IPL in UAE. According to Jones, with Lynn now having departed, there is an opportunity for Gill to become a permanent opener.

One of the stars from the Prithvi Shaw-led Indian U19 team that won the youth World Cup in 2018, Shubman Gill had his most fruitful season in the IPL in the 2019 edition of the tournament. Having scored 203 runs in the 2018 edition, Gill bettered that tally by 93 runs and amassed 296 runs last season and played each of KKR’s 14 games. And while he was predominantly used lower down the order in the 2018 season, the back-end of the 2019 season saw Gill being pushed to open the batting and it was a move that paid dividends for both the player and the team as Gill notched up multiple fifty-plus scores in just a handful of matches.

With Chris Lynn now having departed to Mumbai Indians, renowned pundit and commentator Dean Jones has said that he wishes to see Gill open the batting for the DK-led KKR. Gill’s highest IPL score of 76, in fact, came as an opener, against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens last season.

“I want to see Shubman Gill open the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. I think there is an opportunity for it now and the time has come for them to put him at the top of the order and let him play,” Jones told Hindustan Times, while naming the youngsters as one of the players he will be watching out this season.

Gill is not the only youngster Jones is looking forward to watching, though, as the 59-year-old Aussie has also set his sights on Rishabh Pant. Delhi Capitals’ Pant has been a literal beast in the IPL, having scored over 1700 runs at a strike rate of 162.69, but, according to Jones, this edition of the tournament might be a bit tricky for the wicket-keeper, who not only has had a rough 12 months, but also will have Dhoni directly competing with him.

“I am also very keen to see how Rishabh Pant plays. He has been a bit up and down and it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of knowing that Dhoni is back playing,” said Jones.