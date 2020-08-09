IPL 2020 | VIVO pulling out is just a little bit of a blip, asserts Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has stated that VIVO pulling out of the IPL doesn’t have a big repercussion on the board and is just a minor blip in what's a strong foundation. Ganguly has also added that the BCCI always has a 'Plan B' for these kinds of situations and this wouldn’t push the board financially.

With less than a month and a half to go for the IPL, Chinese Mobile giant VIVO dropped their contract with the BCCI for 2020 in the wake of negative PR of the company after the border skirmish between India and China armies. With the deal set to pay 440 Crore a year, it would be a herculean task for the BCCI to come anywhere close to that with a plug and play system, but Sourav Ganguly remains confident on the product which, he believes, would deliver the job.

"I wouldn't call it a financial crisis. It's just a little bit of a blip. BCCI, it's a very strong foundation - the game, the players, the administrators in the past have made this game so strong that BCCI is able to handle all these blips," Ganguly said during a webinar on Saturday, organised by an educational book publishing company, reported PTI.

"You keep your other options open. It is like Plan A and Plan B. Sensible people do it. Sensible brands do it. Sensible corporates do it. And the only way you can do it is by being professionally strong over a period of time. Big things don't come overnight, and big things don't go away overnight. Your preparation for a long period of time gets (you) ready for losses, gets you ready for successes."

Recently, reports have emerged that Jio, Amazon, Dream11 and Byju’s are leading the race for the title sponsorship but things are yet to take its own discourse.