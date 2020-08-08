Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes leading England to 3-wicket win over Pakistan

Yesterday at 11:55 PM
There was a big roar from the English dressing room as they chased a challenging target of 277 thanks to a magnificent partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in the first test at Old Trafford. The Twitterati went berserk as well after watching one of the best turnarounds in Test cricket.
Test cricket is the best cricket
What Pak missed today,England had in abundance. Self-belief, character, skill and match winners like Buttler & Woakes. Top effort to bounce back from conceding a 107-run lead in the 1st innings & being 117/5 battling last under pressure. You've got to love test cricket!#ENGvsPAK— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2020
Inshallah boys played well
After defeat now we have to speak in English.— 🇵🇰Zaidu🇵🇰 (@TheZaiduLeaks) August 8, 2020
This is ridiculous.#ENGvsPAK
Story of Pakistan cricket
Pakistan Cricket:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 8, 2020
Whenever they look like winning the game they will lose.
Whenever they look like losing the game they will win.
Yasssss
Any day Test Cricket 🏏 🤗— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 8, 2020
Brilliant performance by Woakes and Buttler
Test Cricket, even in the bubble is still great theater. You can't undervalue the character with which England achieved that win, from 117-5. Im sure back stronger nezt week. Stay "Woakes" everyone.— Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 8, 2020
What a fightback from England
In the first innings, England lost top order 3 wickets for less than 15 and in second innings half the side was gone before 120. Chase of 277 against this quality Pakistan attack means they showed better fighting qualities than Pak. #ENGvPAK #PakvsEng #TestCricket— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2020
Buttler and Woakes played a game-saving partnership
Brilliant from Buttler and Woakes. Had the skill but it was the attitude that took them home. And with 70 left the opposing captain was looking like the game was lost!!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2020
Pakistan fans right now:
Everything is temporary...— AK (@Its_AK47forlife) August 8, 2020
This feeling is permanent#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/nUhKs807ev
You've got to love Test cricket
What a match! Woakes and buttler took @englandcricket over the line— निshant (@Memewala__) August 8, 2020
Test cricket at it's best!#ENGvsPAK
