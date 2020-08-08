 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes leading England to 3-wicket win over Pakistan

    ECB

    Soumil Khare

    Yesterday at 11:55 PM

    There was a big roar from the English dressing room as they chased a challenging target of 277 thanks to a magnificent partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes in the first test at Old Trafford. The Twitterati went berserk as well after watching one of the best turnarounds in Test cricket.

    Test cricket is the best cricket

    Inshallah boys played well

    Story of Pakistan cricket

    Yasssss

    Brilliant performance by Woakes and Buttler

    What a fightback from England

    Buttler and Woakes played  a game-saving partnership

    Pakistan fans right now:

    You've got to love Test cricket

