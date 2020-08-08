Twitter reacts to England fulfilling Bumble’s wish by producing ‘moment of magic’ to dismiss Shafiq
Today at 12:47 PM
Just when the commentator said 'England need some magic, some luck', Sibley, who was fielding at backward point, produced magic on the field by effecting a direct hit at the strikers' end to send Asad Shafiq packing. Fans on Twitter went berserk as Sibley's magic caught Shafiq short of his crease.
Exceptional piece of fielding
A piece of magic @DomSibley! 🎯— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 7, 2020
Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/q1IXtTZFvR#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/1L5YPTcNFh
Well done Sibley
Oww a little bit of hesitation in running and What an underarm throw from Sibley, Shafiq has been run out by a fair margin Pakistan 101-5 #ENGvPAK— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 7, 2020
Brilliant throw
THAT IS OUT - A wicket out of nowhere as Sibley produces a brilliant piece of fielding to run out Shafiq (29) with a direct hit. 101-5, lead by 208— Dean Wilson (@CricketMirror) August 7, 2020
Much needed breakthrough
Brilliant run out - well done Dom Sibley!— Dave Jefferson (@djefferson947) August 7, 2020
Just back from work in time to see a great Sibley run out, good training that throw. Come on England #ENGvsPAK— Alastair Pursey (@cobman_al) August 7, 2020
Can you think of any?
Sibley's run out prompts a question. When was last time England had a specialist offside fielder like Colin Bland, Jonty Rhodes, Derek Randall? Run saver and wicket taker. #ENGvsPAK— Steve Green (@stevegreen39) August 7, 2020
Watching that run out at full speed , that was some exceptional fielding from Sibley #EngvPak— Newky (@Newky_Brown) August 7, 2020
Hard work pays off
Great fielding Sibley. No way he affects that run out this time last year.— Jonathan (@JonathanLCFC) August 7, 2020
He has worked incredibly hard on his fitness - 12kg lost. It’s paying off 💪 #ENGvsPAK 🏏
SHAFIQ GONE RUN OUT FOR 29 - Yesss this test is just insane! Great by Sibley! #cricket #sport #ENGvPAK #England #Pakistan— TheCricketMen (@thecricketmen) August 7, 2020
