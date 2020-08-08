 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to England fulfilling Bumble’s wish by producing ‘moment of magic’ to dismiss Shafiq

    Soumil Khare

    Today at 12:47 PM

    Just when the commentator said 'England need some magic, some luck', Sibley, who was fielding at backward point, produced magic on the field by effecting a direct hit at the strikers' end to send Asad Shafiq packing. Fans on Twitter went berserk as Sibley's magic caught Shafiq short of his crease.

