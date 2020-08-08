Twitter reacts to ‘disappointed’ Rory Burns shushing Pakistani players after twin failure

Backing his first innings four, Rory Burns could only manage 10 in the second dig to end a disappointing Test and the disappointment was evident on his face. On top of that, seeing an aggressive Pakistani celebration, he couldn’t help but shush the fielders on his way back to the pavilion.

After negotiating the first one hour with surgical precision, it seemed like Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley would catch the game right at its throat before establishing a tight run-in for the lower order. However, much to their dismay, Mohammed Abbas had other plans, sticking to his own strength and thus adding pressure with each delivery.

On the first ball of the 12th over, Abbas bowled a back of a length delivery and managed to nip the ball back into the batsman. Burns was not prepared for the ball to come back into him and the inability to take his leg from the stump line meant he was stuck right in front of the stumps as the ball rapped him on the pads.

While the umpire Richard Kettlebrough was not sure, Abbas appealed aggressively to almost force him to raise his finger. Burns was in a dilemma and after a mini discussion, he decided to opt for a review, which proved to be a really wrong decision. The replays confirmed that the impact was in line and the ball would have gone on to clip the stumps.

Burns was left dejected by the replay and while walking back to the pavilion, he lost his cool. Seeing Pakistanis celebrating wildly, the Surrey man reverted back with few words of his own, even 'shushed' the fielders, and then returned back to the comforts to see his side trying to stop the visitors from a win.

Another poor performance by Rory Burns

Some words exchange between Yasir Shah and Rory Burns who certainly wasn't pleased with Umps call. #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/zwih2FhE4s — Izz (@Pacebouncy) August 8, 2020

Imagine Rory Burns, you’re the main batsman for your team and you score less in both innings of the test match then the opposition bowler YASIR SHAH, yet after getting OUT again instead of walking off you’ll ssshhing Pakistan team 😀 #ENGvPAK #Cricket @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/9y8TXzoXqm — سجاد SAJ (@ImSajRizvi) August 8, 2020

Rory Burns becomes Rory Burnt as he falls to the Super Trouper, Mohammad ABBAs



The Winner Takes it All#bbccricket #cricket #ENGvPAK — Gryllidae Cricket (@GryllidaeC) August 8, 2020

Rory Burns needs his head checked, beard trimmed and technique corrected before telling fielders to 🤫 can tell Jonathon Trott already having an influence on this england line up, complete lack of class — AU (@a_ubayd) August 8, 2020

I feel bad for Rory burns, exchanged some words. I wonder if anyone would have understood that British accent.#ENGvPAK Wasted Effort! — CricketHonestly (@CricketHonestly) August 8, 2020

You can be useless but you’ll never be Rory Burns telling Abbas to shut up after getting out to him useless — Hadi Ahmed (@HadiGfx_) August 8, 2020

Rory Burns sledging the fielders after being dismissed is almost the stupidest thing I've ever seen. — Suhailwar (@Suhailwar2) August 8, 2020

Hahaha Rory Burns shushing Abbas while walking off after being dismissed. Bruh — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) August 8, 2020