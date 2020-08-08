 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to ‘disappointed’ Rory Burns shushing Pakistani players after twin failure

    Backing his first innings four, Rory Burns could only manage 10 in the second dig to end a disappointing Test and the disappointment was evident on his face. On top of that, seeing an aggressive Pakistani celebration, he couldn’t help but shush the fielders on his way back to the pavilion.

    After negotiating the first one hour with surgical precision, it seemed like Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley would catch the game right at its throat before establishing a tight run-in for the lower order. However, much to their dismay, Mohammed Abbas had other plans, sticking to his own strength and thus adding pressure with each delivery.

    On the first ball of the 12th over, Abbas bowled a back of a length delivery and managed to nip the ball back into the batsman. Burns was not prepared for the ball to come back into him and the inability to take his leg from the stump line meant he was stuck right in front of the stumps as the ball rapped him on the pads.

    While the umpire Richard Kettlebrough was not sure, Abbas appealed aggressively to almost force him to raise his finger. Burns was in a dilemma and after a mini discussion, he decided to opt for a review, which proved to be a really wrong decision. The replays confirmed that the impact was in line and the ball would have gone on to clip the stumps.

    Burns was left dejected by the replay and while walking back to the pavilion, he lost his cool. Seeing Pakistanis celebrating wildly, the Surrey man reverted back with few words of his own, even 'shushed' the fielders, and then returned back to the comforts to see his side trying to stop the visitors from a win.

