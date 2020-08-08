Shakib Al Hasan to start training in Bangladesh from September

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently serving a one-year suspension imposed by the ICC, will start residential training at BKSP institute in Bangladesh from September, according to mentor Nazmul Abedin. Shakib has not been on a cricket field since the 2019 edition of CPL.

After a World Cup which saw him score 606 runs and pick 11 wickets, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan was the single hottest property in the world of cricket, but the latter half of 2019 had a twist for the all-rounder that no one quite saw coming. In October, the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a two-year-ban on the 33-year-old (second year suspended) for failing to report a corrupt approach and the news created ripples in the world of cricket.

The all-rounder, for whom this pandemic has almost come as a blessing, has not been on a cricket field since October 2019 but according to his mentor Nazmul Abedin, Shakib will start training back home in Bangladesh from September. Abedin, who was one of the earliest coaches of Shakib, revealed that from September, the all-rounder will start training at the BKSP institute in Dhaka, where he will also be residing.

"From September, Shakib will start residential training at BKSP and though we are yet to determine the time span of the training phase it can prolong for more than a month if required," Nazmul told Cricbuzz.

Abedin revealed that Shakib will have his physiological test done to determine the current state of his body and said that institute will also have multiple coaches and trainers with whom the former Bangladesh skipper will be able work with. Shakib’s mentor, with confidence, asserted that the all-rounder will have ‘everything at his disposal’.

"We will take help of the sports science department of BKSP to have his physiological test as that will help us determine his current state in a precise manner. We will have coaches and trainers available as we are functional considering the coaches are all residing within the campus, so we can work with him well.

"Beside the cricket coaches, coaches from other sports like boxing and athletics will also help him. He will use the gym and all the facilities so he will have everything at his disposal.”

It is believed that Shakib was originally planning to hold a camp in the UK but had to abandon his plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.